Independent probe into missing Knox County vaccine doses to cost $30,000

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Government will pay accounting firm Pugh CPAs $30,000 for its review of the Health Department’s supply chain procedures and controls.

The review was sparked by after an incident in February where 975 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines were mistakenly thrown away.

The Knoxville-based firm signed the agreement March 4 and are scheduled to be finished Wednesday, March 31. The firm is to provide the report to Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs office.

“(Pugh) will inform the appropriated level of management of any material errors that come to our attention and any fraud or illegal acts that come to our attention, unless they are clearly inconsequential,” the agreement states.

As part of their scope, Pugh is interviewing Knox County Health Department employees, reviewing processes and controls for shipping and handling, review ordering processes, and review the distribution of inventory items and supplies.

Knox County government released its own investigation’s findings on March 11. No criminal activity was found. The Knoxville Police Department’s report showed that an employee signed for the vaccine but never saw it. A second employee ordered the box containing the vaccine to be thrown away after they inspected it and thought it only contained dry ice.