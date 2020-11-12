Indiana man pleads guilty to impersonating US Marshal for Pigeon Forge hotel discount

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An Indiana man has pleaded guilty to impersonating a U.S. Marshal in order to get discounts at a Sevier County hotel.

According to Eastern Division of Tennessee U.S. District Court records, Anthony Taylor used a fake badge to identify himself in order to get a government discount on his room at the Springhill Suites Hotel in Pigeon Forge.

The plea agreement says Taylor received at least 10 discounts during a five-year period totaling $2,950. Taylor would pay in cash and tell the desk clerk to wash her hands after handling the money claiming it was confiscated drug money that he got as a bonus for “busts.”

In April 2019 the hotel manager reached out to the U.S. Marshals Service to verify Taylor’s employment after he made a reservation. When Taylor and his wife arrived they were greeted by two real U.S. Marshals.

When asked why he was telling hotel employees he was a U.S. Marshal, Taylor told the officers he was doing it to get the government discount. Taylor faces up to three years in prison, a year of supervised release and more than $250,000 in fees and restitution.

He will be sentenced on Feb. 5.

