KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In the first week of February, Realty Executives will be opening a brick-and-mortar office at 323 Union Avenue across from Embassy Suites.

REA has established and maintained a respectable presence in the East Tennessee real estate market. This resulted in individual realtors being able to open their own offices under the REA brand. This will allow them to attract and retain other agents working in their specific market.

“This is a dream come true,” said CEO and lead broker of Realty Executives, Justin Bailey.

Bailey explained that offering their agents a physical space would better support their success, as well as ensure their agents are well equipped to serve clients in specific neighborhoods.

An official ribbon cutting with the Knoxville Chamber will take place on February 4th at 11 a.m. The event will be an opportunity for networking amongst other professionals. Attendees can expect refreshments, giveaways, and a photobooth.

For more information on the event and the new REA office, contact Justin Bailey at bailey@move2knox.com of 865-805-8222.