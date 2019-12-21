Indya Kincannon, council members take office Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It’s inauguration day for Indya Kincannon, who will be sworn-in Saturday morning as the 69th person to be mayor of Knoxville.
Kincannon, who defeated Eddie Mannis in the Nov. 5 city election, will be sworn in as mayor in ceremonies beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the Bijou Theatre.
The inauguration ceremony will also include the swearing-in new City Council members Lynne Fugate, Janet Testerman, Amelia Parker and Charles Thomas and re-elected City Judge John R. Rosson, Jr.
