Indya Kincannon, council members take office Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It’s inauguration day for Indya Kincannon, who will be sworn-in Saturday morning as the 69th person to be mayor of Knoxville.

Kincannon, who defeated Eddie Mannis in the Nov. 5 city election, will be sworn in as mayor in ceremonies beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the Bijou Theatre.

The inauguration ceremony will also include the swearing-in new City Council members Lynne Fugate, Janet Testerman, Amelia Parker and Charles Thomas and re-elected City Judge John R. Rosson, Jr.

PREVIOUS KINCANNON COVERAGE:

LATEST STORIES: