KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Food and Drug Administration officials are warning parents to stop using certain infant formulas that are believed to have sent four children to the hospital, including one instance that turned fatal.

Consumer complaints of cronobacter sakazakii and salmonella newport infections are now under investigation, the FDA announced Thursday. The recall applies to Similac, Alimentum and EleCare powdered infant formulas. All of the reported cases are said to have consumed a powdered infant formula from Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis, Michigan, facility.

The recalls mixed with the nationwide formula shortage has caused some Knoxville parents to panic.

“On the Knoxville moms page is where I saw somebody post about the recall and it was on the FDA site,” said Angela Jetton of how she first heard about the formula recall. “I started googling myself to see about the recall and sure enough it was the Alimentum powder that my son was on.”

Jetton has three kids, her youngest being 10-month-old Easton. She said she immediately checked the labels of the formulas she had in her pantry.

“Sure enough, every can, and I had 8 cans, every one of them were recalled,” she said. “He’s going to get hungry soon, what am I going to feed him?”

Jetton said her next step was to rush to the store to see what was left.

“They pulled everything, and so yeah, the panic set in until I could call the doctor,” Jetton said.

Once she was able to get in touch with her son’s pediatrician, the doctor gave her the information she needed so she could finally feed her baby boy.

“She said go get the Nutramigen powder, it’s almost the same, identical,” Jetton said of what the doctor told her. “He should do good with that, just try him on that over the weekend.”

Jetton also said her pediatrician instructed her to make sure Easton was getting enough fluids and to monitor him for a fever, especially with cronobacter and salmonella being the illnesses associated with the recalls.

Cronobacter bacteria can cause severe, life-threatening infections, such as sepsis or meningitis, according to the CDC. Cronobacter infections are often serious in infants and can lead to death. Salmonella, a group of bacteria, can cause gastrointestinal illness and fever.

Jetton also spoke about how even before the recent recalls formula was already difficult to find.

“I had to go to like three different stores if I wanted to get more than four or five cans,” she said.

Moving forward, this Knoxville mom hoped to see full shelves of formulas soon, so she doesn’t have to make a formula switch again.

“That could really mess a baby up, just because formulas are very different,” she explained.

WATE 6 On Your Side also reached out to the Knox County Health Department to see what Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children recipients, also know as WIC, need to do. KCHD officials said WIC participants should visit the Similac recall website or call the company hotline.

There was also a recall warning at the top of the state’s Department of Health WIC page.

FDA officials said they are investigating the plant where the formulas are processed. They also tell people who may have these formulas to check on the bottom of the container for the code.

If the first two digits of the code are “22” through “37” or if the container contains “K8” “SH” or “Z2” and if the expiration is April 1 or later do not use it.