Infinite Warrior Foundation hosts motorcycle ride honoring veterans lost to suicide

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — September is national suicide prevention month. One local group is raising awareness by bringing attention to veteran suicide. The infinite warrior foundation is a Knoxville based organization that works to improve the lives of U.S. veterans.

Saturday, around 50 motorcyclists rode from the Harley-Davidson in Knoxville to the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in honor of the hundreds of veterans a year who lose their lives to suicide.

“Twenty-two veterans a day commit suicide. And then also on top of that, we’ve got one active duty member a month that commits suicide,” said Scott Hall, events coordinator for the Roughnecks motorcycle group. “We want to draw to suicide awareness in general. People need to keep their eyes open.”

It’s the silent battles veterans face every day that are the toughest to fight. It’s not always easy to ask for help when you need it, but Hall says he wants struggling vets to know there are people who care and are ready to listen.

“I myself am a veteran. I’ve got many veterans in my family and most of my friends are veterans. So I know what it’s like to feel like a part of something then come home and you feel all alone,” Hall said.

Once arriving at the cemetery. The group said prayers and shared stories about suicide. They then traveled to the bootlegger Harley Davidson for food and fellowship.