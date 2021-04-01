Injunction, trial granted for Billiards and Brews

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A local bar is serving beer once again after the city had previously revoked its license citing COVID-19 curfew violations.

Billiards and Brews is serving beer again, declaring its return on Wednesday after the injunction filed by a judge allowed for beer sales to resume.

According to the petition for damages, bar owner Richard Lawhorn and his legal team are still taking the same stance they have in beer board hearings; saying that the city, county and Board of Health have no constitutional right to force them to close early — calling those policies “discriminatory… and not grounded in good science or medical data.”

The bar was cited 18 times for bar curfew violations between late 2020 and early 2021 and a fatal shooting occurred in the early morning hours of Dec. 27 in the bar’s parking lot.

Several hearings were held between the City of Knoxville Beer Board and Billiards & Brews — ultimately, the city revoked the bar’s beer license back in February, meaning Billiards & Brews could not reapply for 10 years.

On Monday, an injunction from a Knox County Chancellor allowed the bar to resume beer sales after posting a $500 petitioner bond. A trial date had not been set yet in Chancery Court.