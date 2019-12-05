Inmate who escaped from UT Medical Center has case bound to grand jury

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man who escaped Knox County Sheriff’s Office custody at the University of Tennessee Medical Center last month was in court on Thursday.

Jason Hale’s case was bound over to the grand jury.

Hale escaped from a KCSO corrections transportation officer at UT Medical Center as he was being escorted into the hospital on the morning of Nov. 20.

Hale was in custody for multiple drug-related charges, including possession and intent to sell meth. He is also charged with theft and forgery, and resisting arrest.