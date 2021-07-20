Inspired by Maryville, Foothills Mall muralist brings color to city

Local News

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Muralist Kevin Bongang is embracing the city as he adds a bright splash of colors to Foothills Mall. The commissioned work, titled “Embrace” is being painted organically, with no preplanning taking place.

Bongang said since he has started the work that everyone who has come by has been receptive of his work.

“Everyone’s so nice and we felt like we really got embraced by the community,” he said. “Not just the community but everyone walking by the mural has nothing but inspiring things to tell me and thank me for the mural, so ‘Embrace’ felt like the right title for it.”

Bongang also has created other murals in Nashville and Atlanta.

