Installation of emergency locator signs in Concord Park nearing completion

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Signs meant to help emergency responders locate someone in need more quickly at Concord Park are nearly installed.

Knox County Parks and Recreation crews this week hope to finish placing a series of emergency response locator signs in the park. Those signs piggyback off a local Eagle Scout service project conducted in early October by Boy Scout Harrison Masters.

The emergency locator signs along the trails at the park will be the first of its kind in Knox County. Masters, working with the Parks and Recreation Department, Rural Metro and E-911, placed the initial round of markers on the east side of Concord Park.

Knox County Parks and Recreation Department workers put up an emergency locator marker at Concord Park. Photo courtesy of Knox County Parks and Recreation Department.

The department set up 25 signs, each a quarter-mile apart, along Concord Park’s west trail; the trails closest to the Cove; the trails between Carl Cowan and Admiral Farragut parks; and trails at Keller Bend Park.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said it was a good idea that the county is happy to extend throughout the park and to others across the county.

“We’re really glad Harrison brought the idea to our attention because a system like this will help make Knox County an even better place to live, work and raise a family,” Jacobs said. “Safety is our top priority in the parks system and these signs will help provide folks with a greater peace of mind.”

Next year, work will extend to the county’s other trail systems, including those at House

Mountain and I.C. King Park.