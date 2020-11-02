Interfaith Health Clinic, Buttermilk Sky Pie dropping off Thanksgiving pies for fundraiser

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Interfaith Health Clinic will be selling pies ahead of Thanksgiving. They’re calling it the Thanksgiving Pie Drop.

You order the Buttermilk Sky Pies online, and either send them as a gift, or to yourself. They’ll be delivered the week of Thanksgiving, providing one less menu item you’ll have to prepare.

Every dollar the event brings in, will go directly to the clinic, helping them serve the working uninsured folks in Knox County.

“A lot of these folks have no where else to go. We hope to continue to do these fundraisers, they’re so important for these guys with no other options. This is their medical home, it provides care they really need.” Aaron Price – Director of Development Interfaith Health Clinic

If you buy a pie, they’ll be delivered anywhere in Knox County on Monday, Nov. 23.

