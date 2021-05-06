InterFaith Health Clinic celebrates 30 years of providing health care to uninsured

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A local nonprofit health ministry just turned 30 and while the InterFaith Health Clinic was not able to celebrate the special anniversary in person, the community definitely showed up.

Throughout April, InterFaith held a fundraiser. They hoped to raise $30,000 in 30 days in celebration of their 30 years. By the end of the campaign, they had raised more than doubled the original goal, raising upwards of $87,000. This is enough for around 17,000 patient visits.

It’s just been amazing – we’ve had such a great buy-in from the community and our donors have been so generous. We were not able to have our special event this year – so our community really stepped up and helped us out to serve the community and all the working uninsured that need our service.” Aaron Price, Interfaith Health Clinic

InterFaith hasn’t been able to host an in-person fundraiser since October of 2019, so every donation makes a huge impact. The clinic helps around 8,000 patients every year.