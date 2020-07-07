InterFaith Health Clinic fundraiser ‘Doctors vs. Lawyers Trivia Night’ to be a virtual event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — InterFaith Health Clinic has had to make some big changes to their annual fundraisers this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

That includes the nonprofit’s “Doctors vs. Lawyers Trivia Night.” The annual event pits Knoxville’s medical community against the legal community as they vie for the coveted Golden Brain Trophy, inspiring some friendly competition for a great cause.

But this year the trivia night will instead be a virtual throwdown on Zoom raising money to help provide health care for the working uninsured.

Interfaith Health Clinic Development Director Aaron Price says fundraising is a huge part of the nonprofit’s budget in order to support the more than 8,000 patients they have each year.

We’re told there are still several team slots available. The only requirement is that at least one person on the team has to be a lawyer or a doctor.

The Doctors vs Lawyers Trivia Night: Virtual Throwdown is coming up in two weeks — on Thursday, July 23.

Your team can sign up, or simply donate to the cause by heading to InterFaith Health Clinic’s website.

