Interfaith Health Clinic hosting online fundraiser

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local nonprofit health ministry has had to cancel its biggest fundraiser of the year due to COVID-19.

Interfaith Health Clinic’s “Casino Royale” event usually brings in upwards of $100,000 for the nonprofit to help continue its mission of offering affordable medical, dental and mental health care for the working uninsured.

The executive director, along with several board members will give an update on how the clinic is doing and give an inside tour of the clinic.

Instead, there will be a Facebook Live event on Thursday, May 28 at 7 p.m.

“It’s important for the clinic just so the public can see how we’re doing during the crisis,” Aaron Price, director of development, Interfaith Health Clinic, said. “Through the early onset of this, we determined not to close doors – no layoffs, business as usual, serving the community.”

In late March, Interfaith Health Clinic shared that they’ve seen an increase in new patients since the pandemic – mostly taking advantage of mental health services. The clinic is not set up for COVID-19 testing.

