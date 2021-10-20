KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An interim Director of Schools for Sevier County has been chosen after the previous director, Dr. Jack A Parton, announced his retirement in September. Stephanie Huskey was been named the Interim Director of Schools at Tuesday’s Sevier County School Board meeting.

Huskey has been employed with Sevier County Schools since 1994. She has taught history and geography, coached basketball, worked as an assistant principal and principal at Sevier County High School. She also recently became the Supervisor of Personnel and Health Services for the district.

She has been offered a salary of $150,000 per year to finish the current school year as the interim director. according to the Assistant Superintendent of Student Services. The search for a permanent director will begin in late spring.