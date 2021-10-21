KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Interstate 75 northbound in Campbell County is closed after a pursuit of a robbery suspect ended in a shooting.

According to a spokesman with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office a robbery occurred Thursday night at the Walmart in Jacksboro. Officers pursued the suspect on Veterans Memorial Highway/U.S. Highway 25W and on to I-75 northbound before the pursuit ended with an officer-involved shooting.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says their trooper was involved in the shooting that occurred at Mile Marker 137. The trooper was not injured. No information was given on the armed robbery suspect.

The roadway was closed after 8 p.m. at Exit 134. The roadway past the exit for Caryville, Jacksboro and LaFollette remains closed with multiple law enforcement officers present. The northbound roadway is expected to be closed for multiple hours according to CCSO.

Southbound I-75 remains open. Officers were rerouting traffic onto U.S. 25W to Jellico.

THP was involved in an officer involved shooting on I-75 at MM 137 tonight in Campbell County with an armed robbery suspect. The trooper was not injured. Any further information on the matter will come from @tbinvestigation pic.twitter.com/SCVgIRhvCA — TN Highway Patrol (@TNHighwayPatrol) October 22, 2021

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is leading the investigation. No other details were given.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app for updates sent to your phone