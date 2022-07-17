KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman was found shot and killed in East Knoxville Saturday, July 16, according to Knoxville Police Department.

KPD responded to a phone call about a woman being shot on the 2500 block of Louis Avenue. Reports said that she was found in her car parked in an alley.

Officers were able to pull her out of the car. The woman was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Some witnesses were interviewed, according to KPD.

The suspect and victim were not identified.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165, text **TIPS, go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward. Story is developing.