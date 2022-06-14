KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Fire Department has released the findings of its investigation into a South Knoxville house fire that killed a three-year-old girl and a ten-month-old. Two other children were hospitalized.

Fire crews responded to the home in the 1600 block of Lenland Drive on June 6 where four children had been trapped in the basement of the home. Three-year-old Delilah Stull died in the blaze while three other children were taken to the hospital. Nearly a week later, her younger brother, Grayson, was taken off life support.

Four dogs also died at the scene.

KFD Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks said Tuesday that the fire’s origin was determined to be in a void between the basement ceiling and the home’s upper floor where fire patterns define the fire as beginning in this area above a rear storage room.

Potential ignition sources were all determined to be components of the home’s electrical system. With all components suffering severe damage, a conclusive determination of the fire’s origin was unable to be made.

Wilbanks said no evidence of any suspicious nature was discovered at the scene and foul play is not suspected.