CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway after a body was found in Watts Bar lake.

TWRA officers responded to Watts Bar Lake around 1:30 p.m. on Oct 6 for a report of “an overdue boater.” While on the way, officers received a second 911 call that a citizen had found the boat.

Wildlife officers alongside the Rhea County Sheriff’s Office and Rhea County EMS responded by land and water about three and a half miles north of the dam. According to the TWRA, officers found a pontoon boat afloat and the body of a man, identified as Larry Ezell, 81, of Rhea County, was found in the water.

Ezell’s body was taken to the Knox County Forensics Center for an autopsy. The incident remains under investigation.

According to TWRA, this is the 27th boating-related fatality this year.