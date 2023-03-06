KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A body was pulled from the Tennessee River Monday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

A release from KPD shared that just before 10 a.m., officers responded to 900 Neyland Drive for a report of a body being recovered from the river. Both KPD investigators and Medical Examiner’s Office personnel responded to conduct further investigation.

KPD shared that at this time, foul play is not suspected. The investigation is still ongoing and the body has not yet been identified.

The body was taken to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center for further examination and identification.