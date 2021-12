KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after Rural Metro firefighters put out a fire at what appeared to be a vacant home in East Knox County on Tuesday.

Rural Metro responded around 7:20 p.m. to the 10000 block of Rutledge Pike. When crews arrived they discovered fire coming from a basement window of the home. The fire was contained to the basement and some siding on the outside part of the home.

No injuries were reported.