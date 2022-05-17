KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Roane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead at a Kingston home Monday.

Deputies responded to a home at 662 Buck Creek Road around 10 a.m. Monday where two people were found dead, Roane County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Tim Hawn said.

One man and one woman were found dead upon arrival, RCSO Chief Deputy Tim Phillips said. The bodies have been sent to the regional forensic center for an autopsy.

No other information was immediately available.