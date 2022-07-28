Chairlift at Anakeesta after a woman was found dead under it on July 28. (Photo via Jay Deuro)

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is ongoing after someone reportedly fell off the Scenic Chondola at Anakeesta according to a witness.

The Gatlinburg Fire & Rescue Department was sent to Anakeesta at 7:41 p.m. for an incident on the park’s chairlift. Once arriving at the scene, a woman was found dead under the chairlift according to Gatlinburg Police. The Sevier County Medical Examiners’ Office also responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

A statement from Anakeesta said, “A tragic incident occurred this evening. 911 was called immediately. Our hearts are with the family of the deceased.”

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.