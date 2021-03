KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A home in South Knoxville was closed Monday under the state nuisance law.

Investigators with the Knox County District Attorney’s Office say the home on Avenue B has been the scene of several overdoses, including three overdose deaths in the last three years.

In addition to the overdose calls, the home has also been the scene of a home invasion and shots-fired calls.

This nuisance marks the 59th closure by the District Attorney’s Office and Knoxville Police Department.