KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Fire Department has determined the explosion that led to the fire at a South Knoxville transmission shop started near a heating device that’s similar to a hot water heater.

Fire officials say once the smoke cleared and hot spots were extinguished, fire investigators were able to do their job and investigate the cause of the fire. They determined the fire at Dave’s Wholesale Transmission started near or around a device used for heating that utilizes a gas-fed flame to heat a cylinder of reclaimed or recycled oil.

Employees that were present for the fire on Monday told officials that the area of which the heating device was is where the fire started. They attempted to use fire extinguishers to fight the flames before calling 911.

KFD says the fire appears to be accidental in nature, and the lone victim, owner Dave Johnson, has been released from the hospital.