Investigators: Forklift backfire caused massive North Knoxville recycling plant fire
Crews return to scene Monday night for reports of smoke
Arson investigators have concluded that last week's massive fire at a North Knoxville recycling plant started when a piece of machinery backfired.
KFD crews also returned to the scene late Monday evening for reports of smoke rising from the debris, KFD crews saying possible hot-spots, for which crews suspected there would be after last week's fire.
The fire at Fort Loudon Waste and Recycling started around 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to Knoxville Fire Department spokesman Capt. DJ Corcoran.
Corcoran says a forklift with a propane tank backfired, igniting several pallets of loose paper.
Employees tried to put the fire out themselves and emptied a few fire extinguishers. There was a delay in calling 911, so the fire got a head start on firefighters. Nearby residents called 911 when they spotted the heavy, black smoke.
More | You Ask, 6 Investigates: Why is there a waste plant so close to a neighborhood?
More | Fire hazards among $21K in 2018 OSHA violations at North Knoxville recycling plant
It took firefighters more than two days to fully put out the flames. The burning plastic and heavy smoke led to the evacuation of around 100 nearby homes. The fire ultimately consumed two acres of the plant.
The plant owed many thousands in back taxes and OSHA violations.
Previous
Update on the April chemical leak at...
Next
Knoxville woman spots 'mystery...
Local News
-
- Best friend remembers young life lost after two adults found dead in Claiborne Co. home
- UT Knoxville's new boss makes first visit to campus, following job offer
- Wildlife experts stress being responsible as bear sightings in Smokies spike
- Knoxville police officer, mom of triplets, pushes for paid maternity leave
- Update on the April chemical leak at Y-12 National Security Complex
- Investigators: Forklift backfire caused massive North Knoxville recycling plant fire
- Knoxville woman spots 'mystery shopper' scam
National News
-
- China confirms economy czar going to Washington for talks
- Suspect caught in killing of Mississippi officer at station
- San Francisco to join list of those banning cashless stores
- Trial opens in sex-trafficking case against self-help guru
- Denver voters decide on 'magic mushroom' decriminalization
- Restored steam locomotive rolls to anniversary event
- APNewsBreak: Feds limited in prosecution of juvenile terror