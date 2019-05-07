Investigators: Forklift backfire caused massive North Knoxville recycling plant fire Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: WATE) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (5/6/2018) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Fort Loudon Waste & Recycling in Old North Knoxville on fire on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. (David Killibrew / WATE) [ + - ] Video Video

Arson investigators have concluded that last week's massive fire at a North Knoxville recycling plant started when a piece of machinery backfired.

KFD crews also returned to the scene late Monday evening for reports of smoke rising from the debris, KFD crews saying possible hot-spots, for which crews suspected there would be after last week's fire.

The fire at Fort Loudon Waste and Recycling started around 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to Knoxville Fire Department spokesman Capt. DJ Corcoran.

Corcoran says a forklift with a propane tank backfired, igniting several pallets of loose paper.

Employees tried to put the fire out themselves and emptied a few fire extinguishers. There was a delay in calling 911, so the fire got a head start on firefighters. Nearby residents called 911 when they spotted the heavy, black smoke.

It took firefighters more than two days to fully put out the flames. The burning plastic and heavy smoke led to the evacuation of around 100 nearby homes. The fire ultimately consumed two acres of the plant.

The plant owed many thousands in back taxes and OSHA violations.

