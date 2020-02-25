Irish festivities return to downtown Knoxville with the St. Patrick’s Parade and Cel-O’bragh-tion

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The 4th annual Knox St. Patrick’s Parade and Cel-O’bragh-tion bring the festive fun of St. Patrick’s Day to downtown Knoxville on Saturday, March 14.

This year, the Cel-O’bragh-tion block party will move to Clinch Avenue between Gay Street and Market Street and along Market Street from Clinch Avenue to Church Avenue. Bistro lights will line Market Street, which will host food trucks, a bar, and cocktail tables with views of the bands. A large performance stage and additional food trucks will be on Clinch Avenue.

The Cel-O’bragh-tion runs from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., with music, family activities, food and libations. The Appalachian Celtic band Tuatha Dea and high energy cover band The Ville will perform live during the Cel-O’bragh-tion.

The Knox St. Patrick’s Parade will start at 1:00 p.m. on Gay Street at Church Avenue and continue down Gay Street to Depot Avenue. Viewing areas are available along the sidewalks of Gay Street to Regas Square. The grand marshal is Knoxville’s own celebrity comedian Leanne Morgan.

The line of march includes floats and marchers from organizations and businesses in the local community. Grand marshal Leanne Morgan will interact with those in the VIP seats in Krutch Park Extension and with parade emcees, WATE’s own Madisen Keavy and Frank Murphy of WNOX.

WATE Anchor Bo Williams hands out candy during the 2019 Knox St. Patrick’s Parade.

The Knox St. Patrick’s Parade was revitalized in 2017 after a 31-year hiatus, which was due to the unexpected death of parade founder John McLaughlin in 1986. Current parade organizers have dedicated a scholarship to honor McLaughlin and his wife, Pat. The Knox St. Patrick’s Parade is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that also raises funds to benefit Catholic Charities of East Tennessee, which helps the most vulnerable in the region.

For more information, go to KnoxStPatricksParade.com and follow @knoxstpatricksparade on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.