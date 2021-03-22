Issues with vaccine appointment system for Blount & Sevier Co. resolved by Tenn. Dept. of Health

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Tennessee Department of Health has corrected an issue with the COVID-19 vaccine appointment systems for Blount and Sevier County Health Departments.

A spokesperson for the state health department said that patients are being contacted on their second dose appointments and that the issue has been resolved.

Some patients reported seeing a “glitch” that showed them needing their first vaccine dose after they’ve already received it, and not allowing them to get an appointment for their second dose.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee confirmed Monday that the state will move into Phase 2a/b of the vaccine rollout, including those 55 years and older, beginning Monday, March 22. Lee also confirmed that all Tennesseans aged 16 and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine no later than Monday, April 5.

Phase 2 includes people in critical infrastructure including public transit employees, telecommunication staff, and utility workers among others. The full breakdown of Phase 2 can be found within the statewide plan.