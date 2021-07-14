‘It’s a pretty quiet neighborhood,’ Wears Valley neighbors say shooting was unusual

WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. (WATE)– The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is still finding out what led up to an officer-involved shooting between a Sevier County deputy and an armed man Tuesday night.

According to TBI, Sevier County deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of Robeson Road in Wears Valley around 6 p.m. on a report of a domestic disturbance. When deputies arrived, they confronted a man who was armed with a gun.

Sevier County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Michael Hodges said a father assaulted his son. The patriarch’s daughter then called police.

People living and working in the area said the incident was something unusual for Wears Valley.

“Yeah, it’s a pretty quiet neighborhood. Everyone gets along, you know. That was just real unusual,” said Galen Bradley, a neighbor living near the scene.

Bradley said it’s common to hear gunshots near his house, but the one gunshot he heard Tuesday night sounded different to him.

“I hear them all the time. Well, see that was a little louder than normal, but I still didn’t think much of it. Whoever was shooting off might have had a larger caliber gun than normal,” Bradley said.

Bradley said he and his wife have been either living in or visiting Wears Valley for 30 years. They’ve seen the are get more busy, especially within the last year, but they at least still know most of their neighbors pretty well.

“This is pretty much either a full-time residence or vacation homes mostly. Lately there has been some more rental homes coming in. It kind of goes up and down,” Bradley said.

Bradley said the one neighbor he didn’t really know was the one neighbor involved in the domestic disturbance Tuesday night. He said that neighbor just moved in a few months ago.

Even with more people visiting, or moving, into the area, Bradley said he didn’t believe the shooting was a sign of what is to come in Wears Valley.

He said it’s still a safe place to live, although every once in a while he does hear about items being stolen.

“I don’t know. I don’t think it’s getting any worse. It’s happened here the first time that I know of. But I don’t think it’s any problem, but I’m not worried about it. I’m not gonna go in the house and lock the doors,” Bradley said.

On Wednesday, TBI said the man who was shot during the officer-involved shooting was still at the hospital.

The investigation into what led the deputy firing their weapon continues.