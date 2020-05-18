It’s been 2 years since William Cross went missing, have you seen him?

SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Scott County Sheriff’s Office reports it’s been two years since the last time anyone has heard from 29-year-old William Cross.

Cross is from Huntsville, Tenn. and was last heard from on May 18 of 2018, and SCSO says he was dropped off on Williamsburg Street in Whitley City, Ky.

“William was talking on his cell to a family member on Friday, May 18 around midnight, stating he was walking in the woods. The call was disconnected and no one has heard or seen from him since.” SCSO

If you have any information about Cross’ whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at 423-663-3111.

