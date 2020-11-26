It’s beginning to look a lot like shopping: West Town Mall to open early on Black Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The holiday shopping season is underway – first comes Thanksgiving, then comes Black Friday.
However, for many retailers Black Friday deals have been spread out throughout the holiday season; on Friday West Town Mall will be open for extended hours.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the mall closed Thanksgiving Day but will reopen at 6 a.m. Friday morning through 9 p.m. Friday night. The rest of the weekend will see normal hours of operation, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. except for Sunday, when the mall closes at 6 p.m.
And let’s not forget who else will be at West Town Mall this weekend: Santa Claus. He arrives for socially distant visits on Friday, Nov. 27.
