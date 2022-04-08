KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Governor Lee says he is heartbroken after seeing the damage left behind from the wildfires in Sevier County, but also thankful for the great work from first responders.

“When you think about losing everything in your home, it’s heartbreaking to see,” said Gov. Lee. “That was hard and knowing the struggle.”

Lee rode the Blackhawk helicopter to get a better look at the wildfire damage. With an estimated cost of millions in damage, Lee said seeing what didn’t burn in the fire was a glimmer of hope. Crews are assessing damages and the county will soon apply for aid from the federal government.

Lee’s staff is looking into finding grants to help fire departments recover equipment lost to the fires.

Sevier County mayor Larry Waters said the county is mapping out all damages and lost trucks. The county will be asking the governor to request a federal disaster declaration from the president. Waters suspects the mapping of damages to take up to two weeks.

“To those of you who are actually on the ground, think through what you wish you had more. What you wish we could have done differently,” said Lee. “Yes, we had a great response, and there was a lot of damage that was prevent but we can always do better.”

The governor encourages everyone to be more fire aware in the future, but notes the evacuations ran smoother than the wildfire in 2016.