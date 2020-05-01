‘I’ve seen people step up’: Online Narcan training and mutual aid available through community group

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Providing for some of the most vulnerable in many East Tennessee communities may look different because of changes due to COVID-19.

The need for healthcare and counseling services, however, has not changed. It’s the reason a few local groups are joining forces to provide mutual aid for their communities.

East Tennessee Harm Reduction is a group that provides harm reduction services in East Tennessee. What is harm reduction?

“Our job as harm reductionists is to meet people where they’re at. Some people might never decided to take what people watching would take to a path to recovery, our job is to meet them where they’re at and keep meeting them where they’re at,” Genoa Clark, Harm Reduction Director for Choice Health Network, said.

Clark defines her job as adapting to the needs of those she serves. She says it’s the job of those who work in harm reduction to ask themselves, “What does it mean to support people who use drugs?” Then, provide the services that help those individuals.

Harm reduction, according to Clark, is not pushing personal beliefs on those she works with, but rather, listening.

“It’s doing our best to support them, without projecting what we might want for their lives on them.” Genoa Clark, Harm Reduction Director at Choice Health Network

Choice Health Network partners with local groups working with the same goal. One of those groups is East Tennessee Harm Reduction.

“I’ve been training folks digitally, I’ve done a lot of one on one… video conferences via Instagram or zoom. I teach them how to do the intramuscular Narcan injection which are life saving,” said Beau, who runs East Tennessee Harm Reduction.

Beau teaches the online Narcan training and says most of the sessions have been individual. He says he’s spent the last two weeks of April in the community providing nearly 1,000 Narcan/naloxone kits to those who need them most.

Choice Health Network donated those kits to the group for that purpose.

“As a formerly incarcerated person myself and drug user, as someone who’s lost a great deal of loved ones to the heroin and opioid epidemic and crisis, I just feel like… it’s so avoidable. This doesn’t need to be this way,” said Beau.

He calls the work with East TN Harm Reduction his passion. The group also regularly works with another community group, First Aid Collective Knox.

The online training isn’t the only resource available. The groups are also working to provide first-aid, clothing, food, and other essential items for those who need them. Beau says anyone who needs help can ask through social media to have their needs met.

