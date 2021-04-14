Jack Daniel’s inks deal on Tennessee solar farm

YNCHBURG, Tenn. (AP) — Iconic whiskey maker Jack Daniel’s has struck a long-term deal to fuel a solar panel farm a few miles from its Tennessee distillery.

The Tennessee Valley Authority says the agreement with the Lynchburg-based distiller, Duck River Electric Membership Corporation and Nashville-based solar power company Silicon Ranch will provide 20 megawatts of solar energy.

Jack Daniel’s Vice President and Assistant General Manager Melvin Keebler says that’s the equivalent of nearly three-quarters of the distillery’s electricity needs.

The agreement is part of TVA’s Green Invest program, which produced similar deals with auto manufacturers, data centers, local power companies, cities and universities.

Former Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen is Silicon Ranch’s founding chairman. The company worked with Cumberland Springs Land Company, Motlow State Community College leaders and Moore County officials on the distillery solar project.

TVA is a federal utility that powers nearly 10 million people in parts of seven southeastern states.