Jacks of Knoxville reopens in downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The doors are finally reopening for one downtown home goods store.

Jacks of Knoxville has finished its renovations and expansion on South Gay Street. The store expanded into the available next door space to make room for more products.

“It was just always our vision to have a space that people could hang out and work,” co-owner Katherine Higgins said.

“It’s kind of nice to see some of those ideas we’ve been working on have been able to take light and actually happen.” co-owner Logan Higgins added.

The store is celebrating its reopening on Monday.