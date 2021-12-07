KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Jacksboro man is dead after the vehicle he was a passenger in struck a tree Tuesday in Anderson County.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a 2006 Jeep Liberty driven by a 16-year-old was traveling west on Mountain Road in Clinton around 4 p.m. Dec. 6 when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree. The SUV came to an uncontrolled stop off the roadway.

The juvenile driver was injured. The condition and name of the driver was not given by the THP, as is the department’s standard practice. The passenger, William Dawson, 18, died. Both the driver and Dawson were wearing seat belts.

No charges have been filed.