Jacksboro Police: 2-year-old child dead after being struck by vehicle in parking lot

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) — The Police Department is investigating after a 2-year-old was struck and killed by a vehicle in a parking lot on Friday.
Just before 2 p.m., Jacksboro Police officers were dispatched to the Walmart at 2824 Appalachian Highway. Upon arrival, they learned a 2-year-old had been struck by a vehicle in the parking lot. The child was transported to Tennova Lafollette Medical Center by ambulance where he was pronounced dead.
“This is an absolutely tragic event, and we pray for peace for all parties involved, and I really hope that the community gives both parties involved the privacy and time to grieve during this tragic event,” JPD Chief Jeremy Goins said.
Police are reviewing video at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.
Goins says the District Attorney Jared R Effler’s office has been contacted and will review the evidence in the case, which is protocol for a death investigation.
“I hope everyone keeps the first responders in their thoughts and prayers also,” Goins said. “It impacts their lives a lot during this tragic event.”
