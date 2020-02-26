Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, Marine K-9 Cowboy passes away

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) — Heavy hearts fill the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and the Jacksboro Police Office as K-9 Cowboy has passed away.

Cowboy was an explosive detection dog and tracking K-9 for the Sheriff’s Office. His partner, Police Chief Jeremy Goins, was a deputy with the CCSO until he moved to the Police Department in December.

“I’m so overwhelmed with emotions in the loss of Cowboy,” Goins said in a Facebook post that was put on the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office page. “Cowboy was not just a dog. He was a Marine, a deputy, and my best friend.”

Goins said it was a dream of his to be a K-9 handler and every day for him was take your best friend to work day.

“I met wonderful people, from speaking at schools and explaining Cowboy’s service in the military and service with the Sheriff’s Office, to working events alongside some of the best men, women, and K-9s I’ve ever had the privilege to meet,” Goins said.

“I’m going to miss him so very much. He touched my life and made my dreams come true. I really believe he has touched others’ lives as well.”

Cowboy was laid to rest at Goins’ home.

