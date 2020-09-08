Jackson Avenue construction costs could go up after several issues found by contractors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Construction in the Old City may cost more money than originally expected.
This after contractors found a number of issues while working on the Jackson Avenue bridge ramps connecting Jackson Avenue to Gay Street.
The Department of Engineering introducing a resolution at Tuesday night’s city council meeting, requesting just over $500K be added to the contract for the project.
The increase would push the total contract to up to $6.9M.
There are a number of reasons this project is getting expensive:
- The soil under the ramps was unsuitable for new construction; so structural backfill is being added.
- Contractors also found high voltage power lines, forcing them to redesign their plans.
- There were also foundation issues that are needing to be addressed.
If this new contract is approved, we’re told the project is set to wrap up in mid-December.
LATEST STORIES
- Spirited Tennessee Women campaign celebrates women in whiskey
- Loudon County woman’s effort in Save Our Children movement leads to Facebook account suspension
- TSA tests new screening techniques, technology during Labor Day weekend
- Final Second Saturday concert of the summer coming up this weekend
- Lawmakers hope to posthumously honor D-Day hero