Jackson Avenue construction costs could go up after several issues found by contractors

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jackson Avenue construction

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Construction in the Old City may cost more money than originally expected.

This after contractors found a number of issues while working on the Jackson Avenue bridge ramps connecting Jackson Avenue to Gay Street.

The Department of Engineering introducing a resolution at Tuesday night’s city council meeting, requesting just over $500K be added to the contract for the project.

The increase would push the total contract to up to $6.9M.

There are a number of reasons this project is getting expensive:

  • The soil under the ramps was unsuitable for new construction; so structural backfill is being added.
  • Contractors also found high voltage power lines, forcing them to redesign their plans.
  • There were also foundation issues that are needing to be addressed.

If this new contract is approved, we’re told the project is set to wrap up in mid-December.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter