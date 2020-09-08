Jackson Avenue construction costs could go up after several issues found by contractors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Construction in the Old City may cost more money than originally expected.

This after contractors found a number of issues while working on the Jackson Avenue bridge ramps connecting Jackson Avenue to Gay Street.

The Department of Engineering introducing a resolution at Tuesday night’s city council meeting, requesting just over $500K be added to the contract for the project.

The increase would push the total contract to up to $6.9M.

There are a number of reasons this project is getting expensive:

The soil under the ramps was unsuitable for new construction; so structural backfill is being added.

Contractors also found high voltage power lines, forcing them to redesign their plans.

There were also foundation issues that are needing to be addressed.

If this new contract is approved, we’re told the project is set to wrap up in mid-December.

