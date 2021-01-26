Jackson Avenue ramps reopen in Knoxville after 18-month project

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Good news for drivers in downtown Knoxville, both ramps connecting Jackson Avenue to Gay Street are now back open.

The 100-year-old ramps were demolished in late 2019 after the city said they had become structurally deficient.

New concrete was stamped, new lighting was installed, and the road was repaved. After structural work was completed, crews lined the new roadway with the original, 100-year-old red brick pavers to preserve the historic origins of the road.

The 18-month project cost around $8.7 million dollars. The city invested around $270,000 in the project with the remaining funds coming from state and federal sources.

Construction continues on the nearby Broadway viaduct, which has been closed since Fall 2019. The project is expected to be completed in August 2022.