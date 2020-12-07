Jackson Avenue ramps reopening Dec. 31

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Construction of the new Jackson Avenue ramps on the edge of downtown and the Old City will come to a close just in time for the new year.

The $8.7 million project to replace the 100-year-old ramps will end Dec. 31 after 16 months, three weeks after scheduled completion.

In a release from the city, the project was delayed to clean the area and add to details. Bell & Associates Construction crews are repouring sections of stamped concrete because the first poured sections “didn’t look as good aesthetically as planned.”

Other finishing touches include installation of lighting, paving, cleaning the facades of adjacent buildings, and removing window and doorway protections.

That redo of the concrete is delaying other concluding work, including installation of permanent lighting, final asphalt paving and final cleanup.

“The three-week extension will at least avoid the on-and-off inconvenience to motorists of the temporary lane shutdowns,” Knoxville Deputy Director of Communications Eric Vreeland said in the release.

The city’s investment is about $270,000 in the project.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience during this much-needed safety upgrade project,” Downtown Coordinator Rick Emmett said. “This was a once-in-a-century opportunity to strengthen building foundations and bring the ramps up to modern safety standards.

“In the end, this new bridge pays homage to the historic one, right down to reuse of the original brick pavers. The new ramps should last another 100 years, just as the originals did.”