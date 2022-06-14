KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Friday, the McNabb Center cut the ribbon on its newest project, a Jail to Work program for women being released from the Claiborne County Jail.

The program will provide rehabilitation services, including therapy, substance use treatment and life skills to women housed in the new facility. After eight to 12 weeks, the women graduate from the program and move back into the community.

“We are thrilled by the community’s support around the Jail to Work program,” said McNabb Center President Mona Blanton-Kitts. “We believe, with treatment and supportive services, the women served by this program can become productive citizens of Claiborne County and lead healthy, successful lives.”

This will be the second Jail to Work program implemented by the McNabb Center. The center established a similar program in 2017 in Hamblen County. Organizers say the success of Hamblen County was unprecedented and the McNabb Center is hopeful to replicate that success in Claiborne County.