Jamestown private school staffer faces 7 counts of aggravated sexual battery

JAMESTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A former staff member at a faith-based private school is facing seven counts of aggravated sexual battery with a person less than 13 years of age.

Stephen Lee Clark

A Fentress County grand jury on Wednesday, Aug. 5, indicted Stephen Lee Clark on the charges stemming from seven different encounters from August 2009 to May 2012. It is unclear if there were multiple victims or not since all counts involve a minor under the age of 13 and names were redacted from the grand jury report.

According to Faith Baptist Tabernacle, Clark was on staff at their Faith Christian Academy school. In a statement, the church says it is fully cooperating with law enforcement and Clark resigned from his responsibilities at the school in June.

“As a ministry, safety of children is one of our highest priorities,” the statement says. “We have a zero-tolerance policy for any level of abuse and report any suspected abuse or neglect to the authorities immediately. When we first became aware of the allegations, we contacted the authorities immediately and removed Mr. Clark from all of his responsibilities in the school.”

Aggravated sexual battery is a Class B felony punishable by eight to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.