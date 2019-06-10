Jamestown Regional Medical Center cutting 20 jobs

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Jamestown Regional Medical Center entrance. Source: Google Earth

JAMESTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) - Jamestown Regional Medical Center is reducing its staff by almost 15 percent.

The hospital says its plans to reduce staff will impact 20 people of the 140 directly employed. They say the loss of jobs is due to a number of reasons, including a decline in payments received, which the hospital says was partially caused by mistakes when transitioning to a new billing system.

The hospital also says their business was hurt when the hospital was no longer able to receive payments from Medicare.

Despite the cuts, Jamestown Regional says it remains committed to the care of the people in the community.

Meanwhile, parent company Rennova also announced a new CEO for Jamestown Regional, effective Monday. Michael Alexander, FACHE will take over the role.