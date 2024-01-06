KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — JCPenney and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products have launched a new clothing collection called “Abbott Elementary.”

The collection is exclusive to JCPenney, and the company said it is designed to elevate everyday fashion while celebrating teachers as role models. It features both a men’s and women’s line.

“Abbott Elementary,” produced by Warner Bros. Television, ABC, and 20th Television, portrays the challenges teachers face today, including how they express themselves through fashion. The show emphasizes the importance of teachers in their communities and their vital role in shaping children’s lives.

JCPenney said the new collection targets teachers and customers who want more variety and uniqueness in their clothing options while still adhering to dress codes. The collection is also designed to be affordable, with almost all the pieces priced under $100 and over half under $50.

About “Abbott Elementary” TV Show

This workplace comedy depicts the story of a team of enthusiastic and committed teachers, along with a principal who is a little out of tune, working together in a public school in Philadelphia. Despite facing numerous challenges, they are resolute in their efforts to help their students succeed.