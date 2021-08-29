Jeep fans invade Sevier County for annual show

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The three-day Great Smoky Mountain Jeep Club Invasion wrapped up Saturday. Attendees were able to browse vendors and show off their favorite rides.

“I think the appeal of it is, you know, to personalize their Jeep to them,” show promoter Justin Murry said. “That’s really just the comradery; that they come here to get that fulfillment out of.”

Part of the proceeds went to Smoky Mountain Service Dogs. The nonprofit helps enhance the physical and psychological quality of life for veterans with disabilities by providing custom-trained, mobility-assistance service dogs at no cost.