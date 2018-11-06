Jefferson City man facing charges for stolen computer equipment from Bush Brothers & Co. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: JCSO) [ + - ]

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - One man is facing charges for the alleged theft of an estimated $250,000 worth of computer equipment taken from the Bush Bros. production plant in Jefferson County.

The four-week investigation teamed Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation as well as Bush Bros. management to find the alleged culprit.

The investigation had been going on since early October, when management from Bush Bros. reported to JCSO detectives that they were missing computer equipment from a supply room.

The investigation led them to John David Crumbley, a Jefferson City man. It is not known if Crumbley was an employee at Bush Bros. prior to his arrest Saturday night.

On Saturday night, Crumbley was arrested following a traffic stop as he left the Bush Bros. plant on state Route 92. Inside his car, JCSO personnel found approximately $25,000 worth of equipment. Crumbley was arrested and taken to JCSO.

Crumbley admitted to investigators he had taken various amounts of computer equipment from the Bush Bros. plant since 2017, valued at over $250,000.