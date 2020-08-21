Jefferson City Police arrest 19-year-old suspected of theft, reckless endangerment

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — A 19-year-old is facing burglary and reckless endangerment charges resulting from two separate incidents.

Jefferson City and Bean Station police officers arrested Skylar Dale Owens on Wednesday on U.S. Highway 25E in Grainger County after finding several items of stolen property tied to multiple vehicle burglaries in his possession.

Investigators also determined Owens is suspected of firing a handgun from a moving vehicle on Aug. 13 while driving through an apartment complex on Hillview Drive. No injuries were reported from the incident.

Owens was taken to the Jefferson County Justice Center after his arrest.

According to Jefferson City Police, Owens is facing three counts of burglary, three counts of theft, two counts of reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.