Jefferson City Police arrest 6 in drug seizure

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — Members of the Jefferson City Police Deparment arrested six people and seized a mix of illegal drugs Tuesday evening.

Officers executed a search warrant at a Clay Court residence. Inside they found 3 ounces of methamphetamine, marijuana, Oxycodone, Alprazolam, Suboxone and a loaded firearm.

Six suspects were arrested and transported to the Jefferson County Jail:

  • Nila R. Yates, 26, of Townsend, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance with the intent to sell or deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, and simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.
  • Stacey C. Hart, 41, of Sevierville, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance with the intent to sell or deliver, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Benjamin G. Gehring, 35, of Baxter, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance with the intent to sell or deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, and theft.
  • Deanna G. Franklin, 64, of Jefferson City, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance with intent to sell or deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule III with intent to sell or deliver, simple possession of schedules VI, V, IV, and II controlled substances, possession of legend drug, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and driving while in possession of methamphetamine.
  • Jacob R. Lethco, 30, of Rutledge was arrested on an outstanding capias.
  • Christopher M. Lyle, 44, of New Market was arrested on an outstanding capias.

