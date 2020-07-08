JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – The Jefferson City Police Department says a good Samaritan stepped in and stopped an ongoing assault at a Bojangles on Broadway Boulevard.
JCPD says a male and female were arguing outside of the restaurant around 2 p.m. Tuesday.
At one point the female attempted to escape from the male, but then 25-year-old Michael Shelton reportedly slammed her to the ground and began to strangle her and dragged her around.
A bystander in the drive-thru noticed the assault, and exited his vehicle and trained his pistol toward Shelton and ordered him to stop.
Shelton stopped and was eventually arrested and was charged with aggravated domestic assault and aggravated kidnapping.
The female victim was then transported to a local hospital for treatment.
LATEST STORIES:
- Jefferson City Police: Legally armed good Samaritan stops assault
- Lee County mom sentenced to 18-years for baby’s meth death
- Woman survives contracting the flu and COVID-19 at the same time
- Time to remove State Capitol Confederate bust or should it stay as part of Tennessee’s culture?
- Flags to fly at half staff at State Capitol for late musician Charlie Daniels