Jefferson City Police: Legally armed good Samaritan stops assault

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – The Jefferson City Police Department says a good Samaritan stepped in and stopped an ongoing assault at a Bojangles on Broadway Boulevard.

JCPD says a male and female were arguing outside of the restaurant around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

At one point the female attempted to escape from the male, but then 25-year-old Michael Shelton reportedly slammed her to the ground and began to strangle her and dragged her around.

A bystander in the drive-thru noticed the assault, and exited his vehicle and trained his pistol toward Shelton and ordered him to stop.

Shelton stopped and was eventually arrested and was charged with aggravated domestic assault and aggravated kidnapping.

The female victim was then transported to a local hospital for treatment.

